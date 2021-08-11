Excessive speed-breakers irk motorists

Speed breakers that are meant to control reckless driving at heavily populated or congested areas have seemingly become a headache to the motorists at Anandam Avenue, an upcoming residential locality on East Boulevard Road in the city.

Residents complain the speed-breakers have not been designed in accordance with the guidelines and standards of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

Besides a few apartment complexes, a number of individual houses have sprung up at Anandam Avenue in the recent past. It has a few schools and an arts and science college, and roads were laid in the newly developed layout a few years ago. All streets have been connected well with black-topped road.

It was with the aim of ensuring the safety of the residents that speed breakers were erected at various spots. What has caused concern is the presence of too many speed breakers. Each and every main road and cross road has at least two speed breakers. They have been formed both at the start and end points of all roads. What is irritating for the motorists is the formation of speed breakers within short gaps.

There are about 15 roads in the locality. But it has more than 30 speed breakers, causing inconvenience to the motorists. They have to move at less than 10 km per hour speed.

None of the road seems to have been laid as per the standards of the Indian road Congress. All of them were unscientific in nature. The speed breakers are supposed to have rounded bump structures with 0.10 meter in height and 3.7 m in width as per IRC to reduce the crossing speed of vehicles to 25 km per hours. But residents complain that all speed breakers deviate from the specifications. The road marking to indicate the upcoming speed breakers is also missing. All vehicles, mainly two-wheelers are susceptible to face danger due to the uneven and steep in height pattern of the speed breakers.

“I understand the good intention behind the formation of speed breakers. One or two speed breakers at vulnerable points are understandable. But 25 to 30 in a small residential locality is unacceptable. The Tiruchi Corporation should take steps to reduce the number of speed breakers,” says a regular commuter.