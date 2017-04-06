Speed-breakers being relaid as per norms

Following complaints of irrationally laid speed-breakers, the Tiruchi Corporation has begun relaying them in the city.

Speed-breakers were created at several places on some arterial roads in the city a few weeks ago. Though residents welcomed the intention behind the move, they said the irrationally laid speed breakers caused trouble to motorists including two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders. They sought the intervention of the Corporation to relay the speed-breakers by adhering to the norms.

Commissioner-cum-Special Officer N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that the process of reshaping all speed-breakers in the city had begun.

The height of existing speed breakers would be brought down as per the standard practice. The speed-breakers should not only serve the purpose but also ensure safety of motorists, pedestrians and others. So, all speed-breakers would be converted in accordance with accepted norms.

Speed-breakers on Rockins Road, MacDonald’s Road, Bharathidasan Road and Collector Office Road had been made user-friendly.

Mr. Ravichandran said speed-breakers and humps were necessary at sharp curves, accident-prone areas, school zones and intersections. These were necessary to reduce accident at accident prone zone. However, it was found that non standard and humps were laid at a few places in the city due to public outcry and pressure.

Officials had been asked to correct all speed-breakers including those in interior areas and lanes in the city. All of them would be checked whether they were laid in accordance with safety specifications of the Indian Road Congress. All of them would be made user friendly. Utmost care would be taken to relay them by following standard procedures.

He added that warning sign boards would be erected ahead of speed-breakers so as to warn road users that speed breakers were ahead. Zebra markings would be painted to alert motorists. Stakeholders and line departments would be involved to instal rubber or ready-made speed-breakers wherever they were required, he added.