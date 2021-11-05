Spectator gored to death in ‘manjuvirattu’ near Pudukottai

05 November 2021 19:29 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

A 52-year-old spectator died after being gored by a bull during an illegally-held 'manjuvirattu' at Virachilai in the district on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as G. Karuppaiah. During the manjuvirattu, bulls are released to have a free run. Police sources said the event was held at Thaneer Pandal Thidal without obtaining permission from the police and revenue authorities. The event conducted in connection with Deepavali festival started at around 10 a.m. and came to a close around 2 p.m.

Police said Karuppaiah of Parali village was watching the event when a bull gored him. He was rushed to Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared him dead. The body was sent to Tirumayam Government Hospital.

Acting on a complaint from a Village Administrative Officer, the Panayapatti police registered a case under IPC sections, including 143 (unlawful assembly) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), besides under section 11 (1) (d) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 7 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Jallikattu Act, 2009. The police have cited 10 persons of Virachilai as accused.