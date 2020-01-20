Tiruchirapalli

Spectator gored to death during jallikattu in Ariyalur district

6 persons have lost their lives in such events this year

A spectator was gored to death by a bull during a jallikattu event at Kokkudi in Ariyalur district on Sunday.

The bull attacked Bojiran, 25, of Lalgudi, near the enclosure while he was watching the event. Volunteers rushed him to a temporary medical camp in the village to administer first aid. Since the injury in the stomach was of a serious nature, he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur. But Bojiran succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Bojiran had accompanied his friend, who had brought his bull for the event.

Jallikattu events have so far claimed six lives in the State since the start of the season this year. While three victims were from the central districts, two persons died in Madurai district and one in Vellore. Besides, a spectator was killed during a manjuvirattu in Sivaganga on Sunday, and a bull owner died in a freak accident involving his animal in Krishnagiri, ahead of an eruthattam event last week.

Bojiran is the third victim of jallikattu in the central districts of the State during the current season. N. Palaniyandi, 55, a bull owner from Viralimalai, was gored to death by a bull during the jallikattu at Avarangadu in Tiruchi district on Friday. S. Vadivel, 32, of Rajavayal, was killed by a bull during an event at Vadamalapur in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

