Spectator gored to death by bull at manjuvirattu in Pudukottai district

May 31, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old spectator died after being gored by a bull at a manjuvirattu event organised in Keelavegupatti village in Pudukottai district on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as M. Singa Ravanan of Keelavegupatti.

Police sources said Singa Ravanan was watching the event when he was gored by a bull causing injury to him. He died on the way to hospital. Around 250 bulls were released in an open space at the manjuvirattu event. 

Meanwhile, 48 people were injured in jallikattu events organised at Nerunjipatti village in Pudukottai district and Palayapalayam village in Tiruchi district on Wednesday. As many as 552 bulls were released during the event held at Nerunjipatti in which around 300 tamers participated. Nineteen persons were injured out of which 10 were referred to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The remaining nine injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. 

Totally, 704 bulls were released during the event at Palayapalayam village in which 295 tamers took part. Twenty-nine persons were injured of which 27 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining two injured were referred to the Government Hospital, Manapparai, the sources added.

In Perambalur, six persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Viswakudi on Wednesday. In all 235 bulls were released during the event with the number of participating tamers 140. Police sources said the six injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue.

