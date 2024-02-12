ADVERTISEMENT

Spectator gored to death by bull at jallikattu in Pudukottai

February 12, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Pudukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A spectator was killed and 28 others were injured at the jallikattu organised at Thirunallur village in Pudukottai district on Monday.

The identity of the victim is yet to be established, said police sources. The over six-hour long event saw 737 bulls released one after the other. The number of participating tamers were around 350.

The sources said a spectator, who was at the collection point, was gored by a bull and died on the way to hospital. Among the injured, 21 were treated at the venue and the remaining were sent to Government Hospitals at Tiruchi and Viralimalai for treatment. 

