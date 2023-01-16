Spectator gored to death at jallikattu in Tiruchi village

January 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 25-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull at jallikattu held at Periya Suriyur village in Tiruchi Monday. Sixty-two others were injured during the event. The deceased, identified as M. Aravind from Pudukottai district, had accompanied the bull owner to watch the event., police sources said.

As many as 623 bulls were released one after the other through the ‘vaadivaasal’ during the course of the event which lasted nearly nine hours.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the event around 7.30 a.m.

Police sources said Aravind sustained severe injuries after being gored at the bull collection point. He was immediately rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi, but died while undergoing treatment in the afternoon. The body was sent for autopsy.

Among the injured, 51 were treated as out-patients at the event venue, while 11 others were referred to the hospital. The local sources said 18 bull owners and nine tamers were among the injured during the course of the event. Around 450 police personnel were deployed in and around Periya Suriyur in connection with the jallikattu.

The Collector said the event was organised as per protocol. Medical teams examined every tamer and checked if they were in possession of double vaccination certificate, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said, adding that veterinary teams subjected every bull to an alcohol test.

The Collector said a couple of police teams were deployed at the bull collection point where the death of the spectator was reported. The best tamer went home with a motorcycle. The owner of the best bull was also rewarded with a motorcycle.