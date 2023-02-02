ADVERTISEMENT

Spectator dies during jallikattu held in Tiruchi district

February 02, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A spectator died of injuries after being gored by a bull during a jallikattu held at Pothamettupatti near Manapparai in the district on Thursday.

Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Murugan (54) of Andavarkoil near Manapparai. Twenty four others were injured in the event which lasted nearly seven hours.

Police sources said Murugan was gored by a bull, beyond the bull collection point. He was immediately taken to a private hospital at Manapparai from where he was shifted to another private hospital in Tiruchi. However, he succumbed to injuries. As many as 679 bulls were released during the course of the event. The total number of tamers who participated in batches were 275. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Five persons were injured in another jallikattu held at Keelathaniyam village in neighbouring Pudukottai district on Thursday. Around 500 bulls were released during the event, which attracted 155 bull tamers. Police sources said four among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue while one injured was referred to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US