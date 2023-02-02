Spectator dies during jallikattu held in Tiruchi district

February 02, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A spectator died of injuries after being gored by a bull during a jallikattu held at Pothamettupatti near Manapparai in the district on Thursday.

Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Murugan (54) of Andavarkoil near Manapparai. Twenty four others were injured in the event which lasted nearly seven hours.

Police sources said Murugan was gored by a bull, beyond the bull collection point. He was immediately taken to a private hospital at Manapparai from where he was shifted to another private hospital in Tiruchi. However, he succumbed to injuries. As many as 679 bulls were released during the course of the event. The total number of tamers who participated in batches were 275.

Five persons were injured in another jallikattu held at Keelathaniyam village in neighbouring Pudukottai district on Thursday. Around 500 bulls were released during the event, which attracted 155 bull tamers. Police sources said four among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue while one injured was referred to the hospital.