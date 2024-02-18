GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spectator at jallikattu in Pudukottai develops convulsion, dies on the way to hospital

February 18, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A spectator, who came to watch jallikattu organised at Thodaiyur village in Pudukottai district on Sunday, reportedly developed convulsion and died on the way to the hospital. The police gave the name of the deceased as A. Akash, 23, of Budalur in Thanjavur district.

The police said Akash was standing near the holding point when he suddenly developed convulsions. He was immediately taken in a ‘108’ ambulance to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. However, he died on the way. The body has been kept for postmortem on the hospital premises. The sources said Akash’s relatives told them that he had been taking medicines for heart-related problem.

As many as 728 bulls were released one after the other during the event in which 300 tamers participated. The sources said 28 persons were injured of which 10 were referred to the hospital for treatment. The remaining 18 injured persons were treated as outpatients at the venue.

