Specialised treatment cured many COVID-19 patients: Health Minister

PUDUKOTTAI: Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that many
COVID-19 patients had got cured and returned home due to specialized
treatment and care provided to them.
Various measures were being taken on a war footing as per the advice
of the Chief Minister to contain the spread of the viral disease, Mr.
Vijayabaskar said.
Presiding over a meeting held with all government department officials
here regarding the ongoing precautionary measures being taken in
Pudukottai district to check the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Vijayabaskar
said the central team which was on a visit to Chennai to take stock of
the situation in the light of COVID-19 pandemic had appreciated the
work taken by the State government to contain the spread of the virus.
Awareness on COVID-19 and the ways to prevent its spread was also
being created through the local body continuously to the people
besides executing safety measures.
Officials deployed at the frontline duty to curb the spread of the
virus had been advised to protect themselves completely. The State
government had taken steps to provide kabasura kudineer to these
officials as well as to public to improve their immunity, he further
said.
All government department officials in Pudukottai district were
working well in a coordinated manner to check the spread of the viral
disease, the Minister said.
The Minister later gave away 10,000 masks to the office of the Deputy
Director – Health, Aranthangi and inaugurated the services of two new
108 ambulances for the benefit of the people.
District Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police P.Ve.
Arun Sakthikumar and officials from various government departments
participated, an official release said.
