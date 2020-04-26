Specialised treatment cured many COVID-19 patients: Health Minister

PHOTO AVAILABLE

PUDUKOTTAI: Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that many

COVID-19 patients had got cured and returned home due to specialized

treatment and care provided to them.

Various measures were being taken on a war footing as per the advice

of the Chief Minister to contain the spread of the viral disease, Mr.

Vijayabaskar said.

Presiding over a meeting held with all government department officials

here regarding the ongoing precautionary measures being taken in

Pudukottai district to check the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Vijayabaskar

said the central team which was on a visit to Chennai to take stock of

the situation in the light of COVID-19 pandemic had appreciated the

work taken by the State government to contain the spread of the virus.

Awareness on COVID-19 and the ways to prevent its spread was also

being created through the local body continuously to the people

besides executing safety measures.

Officials deployed at the frontline duty to curb the spread of the

virus had been advised to protect themselves completely. The State

government had taken steps to provide kabasura kudineer to these

officials as well as to public to improve their immunity, he further

said.

All government department officials in Pudukottai district were

working well in a coordinated manner to check the spread of the viral

disease, the Minister said.

The Minister later gave away 10,000 masks to the office of the Deputy

Director – Health, Aranthangi and inaugurated the services of two new

108 ambulances for the benefit of the people.

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police P.Ve.

Arun Sakthikumar and officials from various government departments

participated, an official release said.

EOM/RAM