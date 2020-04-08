Specialised cabin for collecting swabs, as positive cases tick upwards

The Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital has devised a safe method to collect throat and nasal swabs of patients to determine presence of COVID-19 virus.

A cabin with openings only for forearms has been set up so that the medical staff could avoid exposure to the patient.

The chamber will cut down the cost of purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). “A set of protective equipment that has to be changed for sample collection of every patient costs anywhere between ₹ 2,000 to ₹3,000. Stimulation of nose and throat while collecting samples can lead to sneezing and coughing, which can increase the viral spread. The specialised cabin offers the much-required safety for frontline medical staff,” L. Meenakshisundaram, Dean, told The Hindu.

The Dean's cabin has been converted into sample collection area, with a partition created with aluminium frames and glass. The concept has been replicated from an idea followed by South Korea provide protection to the doctor. “The cabin developed here has space for the doctor to be seated, switch on the fan and stay comfortable," he said.

After each patient is tested, the entire area can be sprayed with disinfectants. The need for doctors to change their PPE does not arise,

Dr. Meenakshisundaram says the same technique can be used in Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 patients where intubation and mechanical ventilation is needed. “Pulmonologists will have to put their hand through the openings to intubate. It is a high risk job and the possibility of exposure is high.”

Construction of the entire structure costs ₹25,000, the amount incurred towards PPE kits on a daily basis, he points out. “Doctors conducting the sample collection can wear one set of PPE for double protection.”

The specialised cabin was inspected by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Collector P. Uma Maheshwari on Tuesday. “The Minister has instructed other hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to follow suit,” he added.