Special wards for treating non-COVID-19 patients with breathing problem

Thanjavur

03 September 2020 17:05 IST

Special wards have been set up at the government hospitals in the district for treating non-COVID-19 patients suffering from breathing problems.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao said that non-COVID-19 patients would be admitted at these special wards for treatment. Hundred small oxygen cylinders have been made available at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur, Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam and at the Government Hospital, Pattukottai, to treat patients suffering from severe breathing problems.

Persons who have opted for self-isolation or quarantine at homes have been urged to keep pulse oximeter and thermal scanner with them to check the level of oxygen saturation and body temperature twice in a day. In case, the oxygen level falls below 95 they should immediately seek medical assistance at the nearby government hospital. Further, those suffering from cold, fever and cough along with breathing problems should come forward to check their health condition at the fever camps organised in their respective areas.

Patients who require further medical assistance should alone be admitted at the special wards for breathing problems set up at the government hospitals, the Collector added.

In a bid to allay the apprehensions over the pandemic among the public, Mr. Govinda Rao said that till August, 1,126 pregnant women have given birth in the district. Lives of 259 out of 267 people who were admitted to the government hospitals for snake bites had been saved. Dialysis treatment was provided to 1,200 patients, including 46 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, till August. Patients suffering from cardiac, orthopaedic and other ailments were also treated at the government hospitals as usual during the pandemic period, he added.