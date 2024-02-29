Special ward for high-risk mothers set up at UPHC in Thanjavur

February 29, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A special ward for high-risk mothers has been set up in the Burma Colony Urban Primary Health Centre at Thanjavur to provide a sustained and integrated treatment.

Pregnant women identified as “high-risk mothers” will be admitted as in-patients at this five-bed special ward where all necessary investigations such as Hb, OGCT, PPBS, Urine Albumin, Urine Sugar, TSH, BT/CT, Blood Urea, Serum Creatinine, HIV, VDRL, HBsAg, HCV, Sputum AFB, ECG, Echo, and USG. Along with these tests, BP will be recorded every two hours and updated in the colour coded BP graph for continuous monitoring.

Results of all tests will be given to them on the same evening when further treatment guidelines and counselling will be provided to them, according to Corporation Health Officer V.C. Subash Gandhi.

Apart from the medical check-up, lunch will be provided to in-patients and a television made available at the ward to help them spend the day leisurely. The special ward was inaugurated by Mayor S. Ramanathan on Wednesday.

Top spot

Meanwhile, the Burma Colony UPHC, where the special ward for high-risk mothers has been set up, has retained the top spot in the list of UPHCs for the fourth consecutive month in January 2024.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine releases the rank list of UPHCs every month based on their performance since April 2023 and the Burma Colony UPHC rose to first place in October and again in November 2023.

It retained the first spot in December 2023 and again in January this year. Stating that 587 normal deliveries have been recorded at this UPHC in the past five years, Dr. Subash Gandhi said that the Centre houses an accredited testing laboratory and a library for pregnant women visiting the Centre for check-up or treatment.