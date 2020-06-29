Special veterinary camps held in remote villages of Tiruchi

The Animal Husbandry Department conducted 10 special camps in remote villages of Tiruchi district and provided free veterinary services to livestock owners during the lockdown.

Amma Ambulance ‘1962’, equipped to treat animals, were deployed during the camps that were organised to help farmers who found it difficult to bring their livestock to the nearest veterinary centre.

Artificial insemination was done on 30 heads of cattle and pregnancy verification on 70 more. Treatment was provided to 93 animals and deworming was carried out on 450 at the camps held across the district.

The mobile camps were organised by deploying Amma Ambulance in remote villages in addition to veterinary services offered at the doorstep of farmers by veterinarians posted on the field, said Esther Sheela, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Tiruchi.

The camps proved beneficial not only to a particular village, where the ambulance was stationed, but also to those in its vicinity. The camps were organised after ascertaining the needs and requirements of farmers. Precautionary measures were followed by the veterinary teams.

Further, the lone Amma Ambulance provided to Tiruchi district attended to 137 calls in May and June across the district.

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination for cattle under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, which had to be suspended in March due to lockdown, resumed this month after obtaining permission from the district administration.

The Animal Husbandry Department vaccinated nearly 1.75 lakh heads of cattle in the district since resumption of the programme. The target was to cover a little over 3.45 lakh heads of cattle.