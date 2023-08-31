Special vehicles procured to impound stray cattle in Tiruchi

August 31, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has procured two special vehicles fitted with hydraulic lifts to impound and shift stray cattle to shelters as part of the enforcement drive to avert traffic bottlenecks caused by the animals on major roads.

As the workers engaged in impounding stray cattle were finding it challenging to move the animals in the foldable ramp installed in the vehicle used till now, the civic body purchased two heavy vehicles with a hydraulic lift for ₹30 lakh each using the funds from the 15th Finance Commission.

“The special vehicle would help the workers to seize cattle without hassle and will also prevent criticism on the handling of the animals. It will be deployed to impound cattle in all five zones,” said a senior Corporation official.

Around five to six cattle heads can be seized and transported at a time to the safe shelter established at Konakkarai. Makeshift facilities to create compartments between the animals were also available to ensure the safety of the cattle during transit.

Launched in September 2022, the enforcement drive has significantly curbed the movement of stray cattle, which has been hindering vehicular movement in the city, officials say. The drive was being carried out on major roads, including commercial and residential areas, through a private agency using a special vehicle. A team of 10 workers with prior experience in handling cattle was being utilised.

Earlier, the civic body converted an underutilised truck with three foldable ramps and supportive handrails fixed on the borders to safely board the cattle, however, the vehicle was incompatible to impound cattle from roads.

On Wednesday, around 10 unclaimed stray cattle heads, including five calves, were auctioned off for a sum of ₹74,000. The action comes after the civic body intensified its drive against stray cattle menace on the city roads.

