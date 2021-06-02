Special vaccination camps for tribals in Pachamalai hills

Tiruchi

02 June 2021 18:17 IST

Many are reluctant to visit PHCs and rely on traditional herbal solutions

As the tribals living in Pachamalai hills, a low range mountain of Eastern Ghats, remain hesitant to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 virus, the health authorities have decided to hold special camps at their settlements.

According to an estimate, about 4,000 tribals are living in 14 hamlets served by the Primary health Centre at Top Sengattupatti. Though the majority of the hamlets were not affected during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, many residents have now been infected. So far, 35 cases have been reported in the hills. Of them, 10 persons, who had been tested positive for the virus, are under treatment.

It was said that several residents had shown symptoms of COVID-19 infections but were reluctant to visit the PHCs or COVID Care Centres to take treatment. Since they believed in traditional and home-made herbal solutions, they took medicines suggested by the elders to treat fever, cold and cough.

Moreover, they have shown lukewarm response towards getting vaccinated. The custom that they follow for decades on dealing with the onset of the airborne disease is said to have influenced them against taking the vaccination.

To take stock of the situation, Collector S. Sivarasu visited Top Sengattupatti along with the revenue, health, tribal welfare and rural development officials on Wednesday. He met several tribals and advocated the need for getting a vaccination.

“It is important to dispel misconceptions about the vaccine among the tribals. We will conduct special camps for vaccination. Moreover, the authorities and special team members will visit each and every household to screen them for fever,” Mr. Sivarasu said.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi district, S. Ram Ganesh said that no one from the hills had died of COVID-19 related complications. However, they were some active cases. Out of ignorance and belief some preferred to self-medication. A section of tribes thought that they had better immunity against COVID-19 infections. The medical camps conducted in day time had evoked poor response as most of them went for farm works. Hence, it has been decided to hold special vaccination-cum -survey camps in the evenings. The aim was to vaccinate all tribals in Pachamalai hills.