Special vaccination camps for differently abled

The office of Differently Abled Rehabilitation Officer will conduct special camps to vaccinate over 20,000 registered members. So far, around 700 have been inoculated.

The Department of Public Health, through the DDRO, organised two special camps for the visually impaired in Nagamangalam and Gandhi Nagar. Officials also travelled to 13 different special homes and inoculated 525 people, R. Ravichandran, DDRO, Tiruchi, said.

“Our staff, along with health workers from the health department, travelled to these homes and inoculated adults caring for children in special needs homes, old-age homes, and other such facilities in the district. The efforts are to ensure that they are vaccinated against COVID-19,” he said.

More arrangements for special camps will be made when vaccines are allocated for usage of DDRO, he added.

Meanwhile, DDRO has also taken up the mammoth task of contacting over 20,500 beneficiaries registered with their office to get information on their willingness to get vaccinated. “We will call each one of them and see if they require the vaccine or have already been immunised, and other information,” he said.

Using the information, the office plans to initiate door-to-door vaccination. “There are many who are too old to venture outdoors, many whose health does not permit and some who do not have a caregiver to bring them to us. For them, we will make arrangements to reach their place of residence and give them the vaccine,” Mr. Ravichandran said.

The Health Department will soon allot vaccines to DDRO when the initiative gets off to a start, he added.