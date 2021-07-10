Special vaccination camp

The Department of Tourism, in association with the district administration and Health Department, will organise a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for persons employed in the tourism sector.

The camp will be held at Hotel Tamil Nadu from 9 a.m. on July 14. Hotel managers and employees, travel agents, tourist guides, taxi and autorickshaw drivers would be vaccinated at the camp. About 300 persons are planned to be inoculated at the camp, Collector S. Sivarasu said in a press release. Those wish to get vaccinated at the camp must produce their Aadhaar card, work identity card and mobile phone number.