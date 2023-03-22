Special trains to Tiruvarur for Aazhi Ther festival

March 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Southern Railway will operate unreserved special trains for the ‘Aazhi Ther’ festival at Tiruvarur to clear the extra rush of devotees. The Tiruchi Junction - Tiruvarur special (Train No. 06131) will leave Tiruchi at 9.20 a.m. on April 1 and reach Tiruvarur by 11.40 a.m. It will stop at Ponmalai, Manjattidal, Tiruverumbur, Solagampatti, Budalur, Alakkudi, Thanjavur Junction, Saliyamangalam, Nidamangalam, Koradacheri and Kulikarai. This train service is the extension of Train No. 06498 Dindigul - Tiruchi Junction on the above-mentioned day. Passengers can buy direct tickets from Dindigul to Tiruvarur.

The Tiruvarur - Tiruchi Junction special (Train No. 06132) will leave Tiruvarur at 3.40 p.m. on April 1 and reach Tiruchi Junction by 6.05 p.m. It will stop at Kulikarai, Koradacheri, Nidamangalam, Saliyamangalam, Thanjavur Junction, Alakkudi, Budalur, Solagampatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjattidal and Ponmalai. This train service is the extension of Train No. 06499 Tiruchi Junction - Dindigul on the above mentioned day. Passengers can buy direct tickets from Tiruvarur to Dindigul.

The Mayiladuthurai Junction - Tiruvarur special (Train No 06133) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 9.20 p.m. on March 31 and reach Tiruvarur by 10.20 p.m. It will have stoppages at Peralam Junction, Punthottam and Nannilam. This train service is the extension of Train No. 06877 Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai Junction on the above mentioned day. Passengers can buy direct tickets from Villupuram to Tiruvarur.

The Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai Junction special (Train No 06134) will leave Tiruvarur Junction at 5 a.m. on April 1 and reach Mayiladuthurai by 5.55 a.m. It will have stoppages at Nannilam, Punthottam and Peralam Junction. This train service is the extension of Train No. 06690 Mayiladuthurai Junction - Villupuram on the above mentioned day. Passengers can buy tickets from Tiruvarur to Villupuram, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.