Special trains see good occupancy rate

Tiruchi

20 August 2021 09:42 IST

More than 1.4 lakh passengers have travelled on Cholan Express during the period April to July

There has been a steady movement of passengers in certain daily special trains originating from Tiruchi Division, of which two are inter-State trains, during the last four months of the current fiscal notwithstanding the pandemic situation.

The percentage of occupancy in four special trains originating from Tiruchi Division has ranged from more than 50 % to over 100 % from April to July. Top on the list is the Chennai-bound special (Cholan Express) from Tiruchi Junction in which the occupancy was around 107 % with more than 1.4 lakh passengers having travelled during the period April to July, say railway officials. This is a day-time special that is being operated on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram and Cuddalore.

The Karaikal - Ernakulam inter-State special (Tea Garden express) too has witnessed good occupancy in the last four months of the current financial year with its percentage being about 86. Occupancy on the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore special (Rockfort Express) train was a little over 70% with nearly one lakh passengers having travelled on this train. The occupancy in the Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram special (Inter City Express) - another inter-state train - was lower when compared to the other three specials. Officials said the occupancy in Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram special was around 53 %.

Railway officials said the reason for Chennai-bound special (Cholan Express) running with full capacity was due to the fact that it was the only day-time train being operated up to Chennai. Although there was a dip in passenger movement especially during the time when there was a sudden surge in viral infection cases in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the State in May, traffic slowly picked up once the cases began to decline, the officials said exuding hope that the movement could further rise during the forthcoming festival season such as Deepavali.

There has been a long pending demand among travelling public in the delta region that the Cholan Express train be operated with chair car coaches instead of sleeper class compartments as the train is run during day time, says A. Giri, secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users Association. Further deployment of chair car coaches will increase the number of seats which in turn will further increase occupancy in this train, he adds.

The railway administration could think of suitably revising the timing of the Cholan Express to depart from Tiruchi at 6 a.m as this would avoid a whole day travel for the passengers proceeding to Chennai, says Mr. Giri. Likewise, the departure time of the same train could be revised from Chennai Egmore to start at 2 p.m. The railway administration could also explore the possibility of having a dedicated rake for the Cholan Express, he said.

The association has made a strong plea to the Ministry of Railways to accord approval for doubling the Thanjavur - Villupuram mainline section considering the saturation of traffic on this stretch. The association has also urged the railway administration to provide a stoppage for the Mayiladuthurai - Mysore - Mysore express trains and Chendur expresses at Papanasam station falling on the mainline section.