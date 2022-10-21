Special trains from Tiruchi to Tambaram and back for Deepavali festival

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway will operate Tiruchi - Tambaram - Tiruchi festival specials to clear extra rush of passengers ahead of the Deepavali festival. The Tiruchi - Tambaram festival special fare special (Train No. 06032) will leave Tiruchi at 2.15 p.m. on October 22 and reach Tambaram at 7 p.m. the same day.

The Tambaram - Tiruchi festival special fare special (Train No. 06031) will leave Tambaram at 9.40 p.m. on October 27 and reach Tiruchi at 2.50 a.m. the next day. The trains will have one AC first class - cum- AC 2-tier coach, two AC 2-tier coaches, six AC 3-tier coaches, one AC three tier economy coach, seven sleeper class coaches, two general second coaches, one general second class (Divyangjan Friendly) and luggage cum brake vans. The trains will have stoppages at Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

The Mayiladuthurai - Mysore Junction festival special fare special (Train No. 06252) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 6.45 p.m. on October 22 and reach Mysore Junction at noon the next day, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said. It will have stoppages at Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem Junction, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Carmelaram, Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru.

The release further said Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction weekly special fare special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. from October 27 to November 24 ( Thursday only) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. from October 29 to November 26 (Saturday only). The Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad weekly special fare special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 5.45 a.m. from October 30 to November 27 (Sunday only) and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 p.m. from October 31 to November 28.

The trains will stop at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai road, Kalyan, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburgi, Wadi, Raichur, Manthralayam, Guntakkal, Tadipatri, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaitheswarankoil, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam and Thanjavur.