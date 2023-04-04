Special trains from Thanjavur to Palani for ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival

April 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway will operate unreserved special trains from Thanjavur to Palani and back on April 5 and 6 in connection with the ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival at Palani to clear the extra rush of devotees.

The Thanjavur - Palani special (Train No. 06117) will leave Thanjavur at 9.20 a.m. and reach Palani by 1.30 p.m. It will have stoppages at Budalur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruchi Junction, Manapparai, Dindigul Junction and Oddanchatram. The above train service is the extension of Train No. 06415 Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur on the above mentioned dates. Passengers could buy direct ticket from Mayiladuthurai to Palani.

The Palani - Thanjavur special (Train No. 06118) will leave Palani at 2 p.m. and reach Thanjavur by 6.15 p.m. It will have stoppages at Oddanchatram, Dindigul Junction, Manapparai, Tiruchi Junction, Tiruverumbur and Budalur.

The above train service is the extension of Train No. 06416 Thanjavur - Mayiladuthurai on the above mentioned dates. Passengers could buy direct ticket from Palani to Mayiladuthurai, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.