Special trains from Tambaram to Tiruchi

September 28, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway will operate special trains from Tambaram and Tiruchi and back. The Tambaram - Tiruchi special fare special (Train No. 06061) will leave Tambaram at 10.30 p.m. on September 30 (Saturday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 6.10 a.m., the next day.

In the return direction, the Tiruchi - Tambaram special fare special (Train No. 06062) will leave Tiruchi at 10.45 p.m. on October 1 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 6.10 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Budalur and Tiruverumbur. It will be operated with 14 AC three-tier economy coaches, three sleeper class coaches and two general second class coaches, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

