HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special trains from Tambaram to Tiruchi

September 28, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate special trains from Tambaram and Tiruchi and back. The Tambaram - Tiruchi special fare special (Train No. 06061) will leave Tambaram at 10.30 p.m. on September 30 (Saturday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 6.10 a.m., the next day. 

In the return direction, the Tiruchi - Tambaram special fare special (Train No. 06062) will leave Tiruchi at 10.45 p.m. on October 1 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 6.10 a.m. the next day. 

The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Budalur and Tiruverumbur. It will be operated with 14 AC three-tier economy coaches, three sleeper class coaches and two general second class coaches, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.