Special trains from Mysuru to Karaikudi via Tiruchi

Special trains will be operated from Mysuru to Karaikudi and back via Tiruchi to clear the extra rush. The Mysuru Junction - Karaikudi Junction special (Train No. 06295) will leave Mysuru Junction at 9.30 p.m. on August 14 and 17 and reach Karaikudi Junction at 12.45 p.m. on August 15 and 18.

The Karaikudi Junction - Mysuru Junction special (Train No. 06296) will leave Karaikudi at 7 p.m. on August 15 and 18 and reach Mysuru Junction at 9.10 a.m. on August 16 and 19. The trains will be operated with two AC 2-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, six general second class and two second class coach (Divyangjan friendly) and luggage-cum-brake van, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

The trains will stop at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, Bengaluru, Bangalore Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

Another release said Western Railway had notified the operation of special trains from Bandra Terminus to Velankanni and back to clear extra rush during Velankanni festival.

The Bandra Terminus - Velankanni special (Train No. 09093) will leave Bandra Terminus at 9.20 p.m. on August 27 (Tuesday) and September 6 (Friday) and reach Velankanni at 8.30 a.m. the third day. In the return direction, the Velankanni - Bandra Terminus special (Train No. 09094) will leave Velankanni at 10 p.m. on August 29 (Thursday) and September 8 (Sunday) and reach Bandra Terminus at 3 p.m. the third day.

The trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

The trains will be operated with one AC 2-tier coach, 10 AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (Divyangjan friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van.

