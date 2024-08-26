ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains for Velankanni festival

Published - August 26, 2024 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Tambaram and Velankanni to cater to heavy rush of passengers during the forthcoming Velankanni festival.

The Tambaram-Velankanni special (06119) will leave Tambaram at 7.10 p.m. on August 28 (Wednesday) and reach Velankanni at 3.35 a.m. on August 29 (Thursday).  The Velankanni-Tambaram special (06120) will leave Velankanni at 00.30 a.m. on August 30 (Friday) and reach Tambaram at 8.20 a.m.

The train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram Junction, Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port Junction, Parangipettai, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaithiswarankoil, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Peralam, Tiruvarur Junction and Nagapattinam.  It will be operated with two AC three-tier coaches, three sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class luggage / parcel van, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

railway / Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US