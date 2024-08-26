Special trains for Velankanni festival

The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Tambaram and Velankanni to cater to heavy rush of passengers during the forthcoming Velankanni festival.

The Tambaram-Velankanni special (06119) will leave Tambaram at 7.10 p.m. on August 28 (Wednesday) and reach Velankanni at 3.35 a.m. on August 29 (Thursday). The Velankanni-Tambaram special (06120) will leave Velankanni at 00.30 a.m. on August 30 (Friday) and reach Tambaram at 8.20 a.m.

The train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram Junction, Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port Junction, Parangipettai, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaithiswarankoil, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Peralam, Tiruvarur Junction and Nagapattinam. It will be operated with two AC three-tier coaches, three sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class luggage / parcel van, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.