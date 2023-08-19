Special trains for Velankanni festival

August 19, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway will operate special trains from Tambaram to Velankanni and back in order to clear the extra rush during Velankanni festival.

The Tambaram - Velankanni special fare special (Train No. 06003) will leave Tambaram at 9 p.m. on August 28 (Monday) and reach Velankanni at 4.30 a.m. on August 29 (Tuesday).

The Velankanni - Tambaram special fare special (Train No. 06004) will leave Velankanni at 7.30 p.m. on August 29 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 3.15 a.m. on August 30 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. It will be operated with 14 AC three-tier economy coaches, three sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.