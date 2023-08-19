HamberMenu
Special trains for Velankanni festival

August 19, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate special trains from Tambaram to Velankanni and back in order to clear the extra rush during Velankanni festival. 

The Tambaram - Velankanni special fare special (Train No. 06003) will leave Tambaram at 9 p.m. on August 28 (Monday) and reach Velankanni at 4.30 a.m. on August 29 (Tuesday). 

The Velankanni - Tambaram special fare special (Train No. 06004) will leave Velankanni at 7.30 p.m. on August 29 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 3.15 a.m. on August 30 (Wednesday). 

The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. It will be operated with 14 AC three-tier economy coaches, three sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

