Special trains for Velankanni festival

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 28, 2022 19:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway will operate special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers for Velankanni festival. 

DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) special trains from Tiruchi to Velankanni and back will be operated from August 28 to September 8. The Tiruchi - Velankanni DEMU special (Train No. 06864) will leave Tiruchi at noon and reach Velankanni at 3.50 p.m. 

The Velankanni - Tiruchi DEMU special (Train No. 06865) will leave Velankanni at 4.50 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.45 p.m. The trains will have stoppages at Tiruverumbur, Budalur, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Koradacheri, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The trains will be operated with six DEMU cars.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DEMU specials will also be operated from Velankanni to Nagapattinam and back from August 28 to September 8. The Velankanni - Nagapattinam DEMU special (Train No. 06858) will leave Velankanni at 12.40 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 1 p.m. The Nagapattinam - Velankanni DEMU special (Train No. 06857) will leave Nagapattinam at 1.35 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 1.55 p.m. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Velankanni - Nagapattinam special (Train No. 06868) will leave Velankanni at 2.05 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 2.25 p.m. The Nagapattinam - Velankanni special (Train No. 06867) will leave Nagapattinam at 3.05 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 3.25 p.m. The trains will be operated with eight DEMU cars, a Southern Railway press release said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app