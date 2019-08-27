Southern Railway will operate DEMU passenger special trains for Velankanni festival to clear extra rush of traffic. The specials will be operated between Tiruchi-Velankanni-Thanjavur from August 29 to September 9.

Special trains will also be operated between Velankanni and Nagapattinam from August 29 to September 8, a Southern Railway press release said.

The Tiruchi-Velankanni special will leave Tiruchi at 10.15 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 2 a.m. The Velankanni-Thanjavur special will leave Velankanni at 3.15 a.m. and arrive at Thanjavur at 5.45 a.m. The Thanjavur-Tiruchi special will leave Thanjavur at 8.55 p.m. and arrive at Tiruchi at 10.05 p.m.

The Velankanni-Nagapattinam special 1 will leave Velankanni at 2.30 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 3 p.m. The Velankanni-Nagapattinam special 2 will leave Velankanni at 12.30 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 1 p.m.

The Nagapattinam-Velankanni special 1 will leave Nagapattinam at 1.45 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 2.15 p.m. The Nagapattinam-Velankanni special 2 will depart Nagapattinam at 3.15 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 3.45 p.m, the release added.