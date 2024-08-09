ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains for Velankanni festival on three days

Published - August 09, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The railway will run special trains between Vasco Da Gama and Velankanni to clear the extra rush in view of the Velankanni festival. The special trains will be operated via Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Tiruchi. The Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni special (07361) will leave Vasco Da Gama at 9.55 p.m. on August 27, September 2 and 6 to reach Velankanni at 1.30 a.m. on the third day. 

The Velankanni-Vasco Da Gama special (07362) will leave Velankanni at 11.55 p.m. on August 29, September 4 and 8 to reach Vasco Da Gama at 00.15 a.m. on the third day. The train will stop at Madgaon, Sanvordem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Dharwad, Hubbali, Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tumkur, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarapet, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

The trains will be operated with two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Friday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US