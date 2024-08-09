Special trains for Velankanni festival on three days

The railway will run special trains between Vasco Da Gama and Velankanni to clear the extra rush in view of the Velankanni festival. The special trains will be operated via Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Tiruchi. The Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni special (07361) will leave Vasco Da Gama at 9.55 p.m. on August 27, September 2 and 6 to reach Velankanni at 1.30 a.m. on the third day.

The Velankanni-Vasco Da Gama special (07362) will leave Velankanni at 11.55 p.m. on August 29, September 4 and 8 to reach Vasco Da Gama at 00.15 a.m. on the third day. The train will stop at Madgaon, Sanvordem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Dharwad, Hubbali, Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tumkur, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarapet, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

The trains will be operated with two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Friday.