Special trains for ‘Thai Poosam’ festival at Vadalur

January 31, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway will operate special trains from Villupuram to Cuddalore Port and Vriddhachalam to Cuddalore Port in connection with ‘Thai Poosam’ festival at Vadalur. The MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains with 12 coaches will be operated on February 5, 6 and 7.

The Villupuram - Cuddalore Port Junction special ( Train No. 06131) will leave Villupuram Junction at 9.05 a.m. and reach Cuddalore Port Junction by 11.20 a.m. It will have stoppages at Vriddhachalam Junction, Uttangal Mangalam, Neyveli, Vadalur and Kurinjipadi.

In the return direction, the Cuddalore Port Junction - Villupuram special (Train No. 06132) will leave Cuddalore Port Junction at 2.50 p.m. and reach Villupuram by 5.15 p.m. It will have stoppages at Kurinjipadi, Vadalur, Neyveli, Uttangal Mangalam and Vriddhachalam Junction.

The Cuddalore Port - Vriddhachalam Junction special (Train No. 06134) will leave Cuddalore Port Junction at 11.30 a.m. and reach Vriddhachalam by 1 p.m. It will have stoppages at Kurinjipadi, Vadalur, Neyveli and Uttangal Mangalam.

In the return direction, the Vriddhachalam - Cuddalore Port Junction special (Train No. 06133) will leave Vriddhachalam Junction at 1.20 p.m. and reach Cuddalore Port Junction by 2.40 p.m. It will have stoppages at Uttangal Mangalam, Neyveli, Vadalur and Kurinjipadi, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.