Special trains for Big Temple consecration

The Southern Railway will operate special trains to Thanjavur from Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal in view of ‘Kumbabhishekam’ of the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple at Thanjavur from February 4 to 6 to clear the extra rush of pilgrims.

The Tiruchi – Thanjavur DEMU special (Train No. 06841) will leave Tiruchi at 12.10 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 1.30 p.m from February 4 to 6. The Thanjavur – Tiruchi DEMU special (Train No. 06842) will leave Thanjavur at 2 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 3.30 p.m. from February 4 to 6.

The Thanjavur – Mayiladuthurai special (Train No. 06116) will leave Thanjavur at 9.45 a.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 12 noon from February 4 to 6. The Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur special (Train No. 06115) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 3.20 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 5.30 p.m from February 4 to 6.

The Thanjavur – Tiruvarur DEMU special (Train No. 06828) will leave Thanjavur at 9.55 p.m. and reach Tiruvarur at 11.30 p.m. from February 4 to 6.

The Tiruvarur – Thanjavur DEMU special (Train No. 06813) will leave Tiruvarur at 4.15 a.m. and reach Thanjavur at 5.45 a.m. from February 5 to 7.

The Karaikal – Thanjavur DEMU special (Train No. 06815) will leave Karaikal at 9.30 a.m. and reach Thanjavur at 1 p.m. from February 4 to 6.

The Thanjavur – Karaikal DEMU special (Train No. 06812) will leave Thanjavur at 2 p.m. and reach Karaikal at 5. 30p.m. from February 4 to 6.

The above trains will stop at all stations between Tiruchi and Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai- Tiruvarur – Karaikal.

Cancellation

A Southern Railway press release said in view of the operation of special trains for Thanjavur Big Temple festival, the Karaikal – Velankanni – Karaikal DEMU passengers (Train No. 76813/76818) and Velankanni – Nagapattinam – Velankanni DEMU passengers (Train No. 76814/76817) will be fully cancelled from February 4 to 6.