Special trains cancelled

Tiruchirapalli

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that the following special trains running within the State would be cancelled from June 29 to July 15 as per the request of the State government in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases: Tiruchi - Chengalpattu - Tiruchi (Train No. 02606/02605) Superfast Intercity daily special via Vriddhachalam; Tiruchi - Chengalpattu-Tiruchi daily special (Train No. 06796/06795) via Mayiladuthurai; Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai- Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi special (Train No. 02083/02084) running six days a week; Tiruchi - Nagercoil - Tiruchi Superfast Intercity daily special (Train No. 02627/02628); Madurai - Villupuram - Madurai Superfast Intercity Special daily (Train No. 02636/02635); Coimbatore - Katpadi - Coimbatore Superfast Intercity special daily (Train No. 02680 / 02679) and Arakkonam - Coimbatore - Arakkonam Superfast Intercity Special daily (Train No. 02675/02676).

A press release here said full refund would be given to passengers who had made reservations. Passengers who had booked online would be refunded automatically. Counter tickets could be refunded any time up to six months from the date of journey.

