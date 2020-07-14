Tiruchirapalli

Special trains cancelled up to July 31

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that special trains, which were in operation within the State, have been further cancelled till July 31 as per the request of the Tamil Nadu government.

The Tiruchi - Chengalpattu - Tiruchi via Vriddhachalam superfast intercity special daily; Madurai - Villupuram - Madurai superfast intercity special daily; Coimbatore - Katpadi- Coimbatore superfast intercity special daily; Tiruchi- Chengalpattu-Tiruchi via Mayiladuthurai daily special; Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi special (six days a week) and Tiruchi - Nagercoil - Tiruchi superfast intercity special daily have been cancelled.

A Southern Railway press release said full refund would be given to passengers who had made reservations. Passengers who had booked online would be refunded automatically. Counter tickets could be refunded any time up to six months from the date of journey.

