Special train with 308 migrant workers leaves for Haryana

Collector S. Sivarasu distributing food and other essentials to migrant workers at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Saturday.

23 May 2020 20:46 IST

TIRUCHI

A special train arranged by the Southern Railway to ferry migrant workers to Haryana departed with 308 workers from Tiruchi on Saturday afternoon.

The train, which originated from the Tiruchi Railway Junction, had onboard workers who had been employed in 19 districts across Tamil Nadu.

Administrations of 19 districts had approved their travel on the special train after workers had expressed an interest to make the trip and had applied for it. Special buses were arranged for them to reach Tiruchi Railway Junction to board the train.

In Tiruchi, 308 workers from 19 districts boarded the train and were seen off by Collector S. Sivarasu and other officials of the Revenue department.

Of the 308, 18 belonged to Tiruchi district while 26 came from Thanjavur, 13 from Tiruvarur, 27 from Ariyalur, three from Perambalur, one each from Pudukottai, Theni and Virudhunagar districts, 10 from Ramanathapuram and three from Erode, 26 from Coimbatore, six from Karur and Madurai, 36 from Namakkal, 20 from Salem, 12 Sivagangai, 47 from Tirunelveli, 25 from Tiruppur and 36 Thoothukudi district.