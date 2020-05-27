Special train to Bihar departs from Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

A Shramik special train with 839 passengers on board departed from the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Wednesday afternoon on a journey to Bihar. The train, arranged by the Southern Railway , would ferry the migrants to their home town in the northern state.

The train carried workers who had been employed in six districts in Tamil Nadu when it departed from Tiruchi. Of the 839, 248 worked in Tiruchi, while 133 worked in Ariyalur, 157 in Pudukottai, 148 in Perambalur, 139 in Dindigul and 14 from Karur districts.

The workers had expressed an interest to make the trip and had applied for it with their district administrations. The respective districts arranged special buses for them to reach Tiruchi Railway Junction in time to board the train.

Collector S. Sivarasu handed each of the travellers some food, water and snacks before sending them off on a journey which would culminate at Darbhanga Railway Junction in Bihar on Friday. The train would also be making a stop at Chengalpattu, official sources here said.