Special train to be operated from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on July 9

The Southern Railway will be operating an unreserved special train from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on July 9.

According to a Southern Railway release, the , the Salem-Mayiladuthurai MEMU Express (16812) will be short terminated at Karur junction to facilitate engineering work between Kulithalai and Pettavaithalai railway stations in the Tiruchi-Karur section. The train will be operated as an unreserved special and leave Karur at 4.30 p.m. and will have the same stops as the Salem-Mayiladuthurai MEMU Express, the release added.

