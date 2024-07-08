GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special train to be operated from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on July 9

Published - July 08, 2024 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will be operating an unreserved special train from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on July 9.

According to a Southern Railway release, the , the Salem-Mayiladuthurai MEMU Express (16812) will be short terminated at Karur junction to facilitate engineering work between Kulithalai and Pettavaithalai railway stations in the Tiruchi-Karur section. The train will be operated as an unreserved special and leave Karur at 4.30 p.m. and will have the same stops as the Salem-Mayiladuthurai MEMU Express, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.