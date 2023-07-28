ADVERTISEMENT

Special train from Tirunelveli to Tambaram

July 28, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate a one way special fare train from Tirunelveli to Tambaram to clear the extra rush of passengers. 

The Tirunelveli - Tambaram special (Train No. 06004) will leave Tirunelveli at 3.40 p.m. on July 30 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 6.15 a.m. the next day. 

The train will have stoppages at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Adiramapattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

It will be operated with two first AC cum AC two-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, five general second class and two second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Friday. 

