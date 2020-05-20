Special train for Bihar migrants leaves Thanjavur

A special train with 1,464 passengers heading to different locations in Bihar left Thanjavur on Tuesday. Already 608 passengers hailing from Uttar Pradesh left Thanjavur on a special train on Monday night.

The passengers – 1153 from different parts of Thanjavur district, 220 from Nagapattinam and 91 from Tiruvarur districts – were brought in special buses to the Railway Junction here on Tuesday where COVID-19 screening was conducted. Their personal data including Aadhaar number was collected before they were allowed to board the train.

Meanwhile, 608 people boarded a special train at the junction here on Monday to reach their destinations in Uttar Pradesh. The passengers who were staying in different parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts had expressed their willingness to go back to Uttar Pradesh. In all, 2072 persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had availed the special train service to get back to their native places.

Found murdered

A government official, who was working as a Line Inspector in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), was found murdered on Tuesday. K. Kanagasabai of Thirumazhapadi, 51, reported for duty on Monday for night shift at the Keezhapazhur sub-station. He was found dead with severe injuries in his office by his colleagues when they came for duty on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police K.R. Srinivasan conducted enquiries. Kanagasabai noted down line reading in the logbooks up to 12.30 a.m. It is suspected that he could have been murdered in the early hours of Tuesday. The body has been moved to the Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Girl dies

A 13-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment after being allegedly sexually harassed and strangulated by an unidentified person near Gandharvakottai on Monday, succumbed at the Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

The police which initially registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act has altered it as a case of murder following the death of the girl. The crime was committed when the girl had left home on Monday to fetch drinking water but did not return. The minor was found in an unconscious state inside an eucalyptus tree grove later by her family members. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and put in intensive care unit. Police conducted enquiries. The post mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the victim’s family on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar said that the girl had been strangulated using a piece of cloth. There was no visible sign of sexual assault on the victim. Four special teams had been constituted to probe the case and apprehend the accused.

Held for rape

The Lalgudi All Women Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man on the charge of raping a woman in her house at Pudhur Uthamanur.

The action was taken on a complaint preferred by the victim against the accused P. Sivakumar. The 35-year-old woman who was partially visually impaired and Sivakumar were neighbours. Police said the accused allegedly had physical relationship with the woman and gave a false assurance to marry her. The woman became pregnant and Sivakumar allegedly refused to marry her and cheated the victim. A rape case was registered against Sivakumar