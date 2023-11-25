ADVERTISEMENT

Special train extended to Tiruvarur on November 27

November 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has extended the regular Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai service up to Tiruvarur on November 27 for the benefit of pilgrims returning from the Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

According to an official release, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12..40 p.m. on November 27 and reach Tiruvarur at 7.15 p.m. via Mayiladuthurai Peralam, Poonthottam and Nannilam.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association has sought the extension of the proposed weekly special train between Ernakulam and Karaikudi (06019/06020) up to Pattukottai with a stop at Peravurani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Saturday, association secretary A. Giri said that extension of this weekly special train up to Pattukottai would help Sabarimala pilgrims from Thanjavur district heading to Ariyankavu/Punalur as there was waiting list in the advance bookings for Ernakulam-Velankanni Bi-weekly express (16361/16362) on all days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US