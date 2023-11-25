Special train extended to Tiruvarur on November 27

November 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Southern Railway has extended the regular Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai service up to Tiruvarur on November 27 for the benefit of pilgrims returning from the Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

According to an official release, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12..40 p.m. on November 27 and reach Tiruvarur at 7.15 p.m. via Mayiladuthurai Peralam, Poonthottam and Nannilam.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association has sought the extension of the proposed weekly special train between Ernakulam and Karaikudi (06019/06020) up to Pattukottai with a stop at Peravurani.

In a statement on Saturday, association secretary A. Giri said that extension of this weekly special train up to Pattukottai would help Sabarimala pilgrims from Thanjavur district heading to Ariyankavu/Punalur as there was waiting list in the advance bookings for Ernakulam-Velankanni Bi-weekly express (16361/16362) on all days.