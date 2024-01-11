GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special train between Bengaluru and Tiruchi

January 11, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special train will be operated from SMVT Bengaluru to Tiruchi and back to clear the extra rush of passengers. The SMVT Bengaluru-Tiruchi Junction special (06577) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2.30 p.m. on January 12 and reach Tiruchi Junction at 11.30 p.m. 

In the return direction, the train (06578) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.45 a.m. on January 13 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at noon. The train will stop at Bangarapet, Salem Junction, Namakkal, Karur Junction and Tiruchi Fort. It will be operated with two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly), a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

