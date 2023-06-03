Special TNSTC buses to clear summer rush

June 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Elaborate arrangements have been made by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, to accommodate the summer vacation return rush towards Chennai.

Official sources say the Corporation anticipates heavy passenger movement towards Chennai from Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedharanyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Ramanathapuram, as people who have come to these places during summer vacation may embark on their return journey in view of the School Education Department’s announcement that the schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 7.

It has been proposed to operate 250 special buses from these locations and Chennai and vice versa on June 4 and June 5 to clear the extra rush. Another 150 buses will also be operated from Tiruchi to Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai and vice-versa and Tiruchi to Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Velankanni as feeder services on June 4 and June 5.

Special officers, ticket inspectors and other staff have been posted at important bus stands to assist and ensure the smooth operation of summer vacation return specials for the benefit of the public. In all, 400 special buses will be pressed into service during both days, according to the sources.

