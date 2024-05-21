Special teams to be formed to remove seemai karuvelam trees from 26 places in Pudukottai district

Pudukottai District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya has announced that special teams consisting of various department officials would be formed at 26 places across the district to oversee the elimination of seemai karuvelam trees.

Following a State-wide directive to remove seemai karuvelam, an invasive plant species, in municipality, town panchayats and village panchayats, Pudukottai district as a first step identified 26 places from various parts of the district.

The identified panchayats include Annavasal union, Ariyur Panchayat, Aranthangi panchayat union, Mookudi panchayat, Arimalam panchayat union, Kizhapanaiyur panchayat, Avudayarkoil panchayat union, Perunavalur panchayat, Koppanapatti panchayat, Pudukottai panchayat union, Kupaiyampatti panchayat, Thirumayam panchayat union, Aathur panchayat, Thiruvarankulam panchayat union, Kallangudi panchayat, Viralimalai panchayat union, and Neerpalani panchayat.

“We will form a team comprising panchayat president, tahsildar, BDO, Deputy BDO, and prominent persons in the respective places to ensure efficient removal of seemai karuvelam is followed,” said an official.

A monthly report on the status of removal will be submitted to the District Collector, the official added.

