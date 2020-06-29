Special teams set up

Special teams have been formed to ensure compliance of safety protocols by members of the public and business establishments in urban areas of the district.
The teams headed by tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, police inspectors, special sub-inspectors, head constables, revenue inspectors, junior engineers, town planning officers and junior assistants in Thanjavur Corporation and Kumbakonam and Pattukottai Municipalities have started conducting surprise checks at business establishments in assigned areas at regular intervals to ensure that customers practise social distancing.
Focus is on ensuring wearing of face masks and availability of handwash facility.
Some of the establishments found wanting have been fined to the tune of ₹51,300 till June 27. The fine included ₹8,300 collected by a special team led by Collector M. Govinda Rao in Pattukottai Municipality on Saturday.
