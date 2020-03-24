Special teams formed to monitor, raise awareness

As many as 1,183 special teams have been formed in the district to monitor and sensitise people on COVID-19 situation. WhataApp groups have also been formed at the level of PDS shops to spread awareness among residents.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao said the formation of WhatsApp groups would be supervised by 1,183 special teams set up based on the number of PDS shops in the district.

Representatives from revenue and health departments, civic body and PDS employees would also form part of the WhatsApp groups. Messages and information about the steps initiated by the Central and State governments aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the need for public participation would be shared.

Fifteen supervisory committees comprising senior officials from Revenue, Local Body, Block Development and Social Welfare departments had been formed to monitor the groups. Clarifications/complaints with respect to COVID-19 could be availed/lodged through WhatsApp number 93453-36838 or by dialling 1077, he added.

The special teams were directed to visit households frequently to keep track of persons, if any, who had returned from foreign countries or from other States or districts in Tamil Nadu during the last 30 days and pass details, including their health condition, to the district administration.

The teams would also create awareness among the public of the need to wash hands frequently, keep their households and environment neat and clean and practise social distancing.

Police announcement

Meanwhile, Thanjavur District Police has announced that vehicles carrying essential commodities or operated with respect to essential services would alone be allowed to enter the district from Tuesday evening.

Check-posts have been set up at eight places at the entry point to the district from neighbouring Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts, according to Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheswaran.

All other vehicles, even with passengers displaying symptoms of COVID-19, will be redirected towards their place of origin of the journey. If the occupants claim they are headed to their native place to be with their families, they will be taken to screening wards at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital or Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam or Government Hospital at Pattukottai.

People must step out of their houses only for buying essential commodities. However, at no point of time or place, five or more people would be allowed to stay together or move around at eateries. Excluding those making home delivery of food parcels, other hotels must down shutters.

Saloons shut

The Peravurani Taluk Saloon Owners Association decided to close down shops following a meeting held at Peravurani on Monday.